Directorate of School Education declares ‘all pass’ for students of Classes I to IX

PUDUCHERRY

16 March 2021 01:20 IST

Stress-free internal assessment to be conducted

The Directorate of School Education has declared ‘all pass’ for all students of Classes I to IX in Puducherry on account of the disruption of the academic calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press note, Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud said “stress-free internal assessment” would be conducted for one day in the last week of March.

The schools would function till March 31 for Classes I to IX and the summer vacation would commence from April 1.

However, Classes for X, XI and XII standards alone would be conducted till the commencement of public examinations in the respective regions as per the schedule of the respective Boards.

As far as Standards X and XI in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are concerned, students studying in schools affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Board have been declared ‘all pass’, and the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Board would be followed.

A few days ago, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had approved the Directorate’s proposal to grant all pass to students of the classes.