Directorate of School Education declares ‘all pass’ for students of Classes I to IX

The Directorate of School Education has declared ‘all pass’ for all students of Classes I to IX in Puducherry on account of the disruption of the academic calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press note, Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud said “stress-free internal assessment” would be conducted for one day in the last week of March.
The schools would function till March 31 for Classes I to IX and the summer vacation would commence from April 1.
However, Classes for X, XI and XII standards alone would be conducted till the commencement of public examinations in the respective regions as per the schedule of the respective Boards.
As far as Standards X and XI in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are concerned, students studying in schools affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Board have been declared ‘all pass’, and the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Board would be followed.
A few days ago, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had approved the Directorate’s proposal to grant all pass to students of the classes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath