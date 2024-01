January 18, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy in Puducherry has been renamed as the Directorate of AYUSH.

An official press note said the renaming, which was notified following approval by the Lt. Governor, takes immediate effect.

The purpose of the new nomenclature is to ensure that the name of the Directorate reflects the available traditional systems of medical services -- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) -- the note said.

