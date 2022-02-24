Dilapidated road makes for a bumpy ride to government offices

The stretch links important buildings housing Women and Child Development Dept., Khadi Board and LIC

The quality of the road laid last year was so bad that it could not survive even a single rainy season, a government employee said.

The stretch links important buildings housing Women and Child Development Dept., Khadi Board and LIC

People are finding it difficult to access the buildings that house the Department of Women and Child Development, Khadi Board and Life Insurance Corporation of India at Saram, as the road that connects these offices has long remained in a dilapidated state.

Also, a large number of people who reside near these offices face difficulties in traversing the stretch, particularly at night.

According to Manosh Bardhan, a resident, both of the access roads have developed potholes and craters, causing a lot of inconvenience to road users.

“Travelling on this stretch becomes dangerous when it rains, as stagnant water fills the potholes, making it difficult for motorists to identify the danger spots,” he said.

The quality of the road laid last year was so bad that it could not survive even a single rainy season. The tar topping did not last even a year, said an employee of the Department of Women and Child Development.

“The top layer came off. Elderly people and women on two-wheelers carrying their children find it difficult to navigate the road. Motorists losing their balance on this stretch has become a common sight. The road plunges into darkness after sunset, as street lights are not functioning,” he said.

According to another person working with the department, officials from the Public Works Department visited the area to assess the damage. “They promised to re-lay the road at the earliest, but so far nothing has happened,” he said.

“The condition of the roads in most places in Puducherry could be the same, but this is a small stretch connecting people to important government institutions. The Department of Women and Child Development is a very important institution. The expenditure for re-laying the roads will be very minimal. We also want the government to provide proper streetlights,” he said.

According to a senior official, the re-laying of roads by the PWD and the municipalities has already commenced. “Many works have commenced, some are in the tender stage, and for others, estimates are being drawn up. In a few months’ time, all major roads in the town will be re-laid properly,” he said.