Dikshithars petition NCPCR

They allege violation of guidelines of the Supreme Court and Child Welfare Committee while examining minors under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 27, 2022 21:02 IST

Two Dikshithars of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram have submitted petitions to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against the Chidambaram police alleging violation of guidelines of the Supreme Court and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) while examining minors under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The complainants said three Dikshithars were arrested under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in the last few weeks. The children of Dikshithars were subjected to ‘clinical examination’ in the name of investigations against the guidelines laid down by the apex court and the CWC, the complainants claimed.

Alleging infringement of human rights, the complainants claimed the police investigation into the cases booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was marked by bias. They demanded that the cases against the Dikshithars be transferred to a central agency from the State police.

