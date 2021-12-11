Digital mapping of rural areas under SVAMITVA begins in U.T.

An MoU has been signed to perform survey using drones

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has selected Manalipet village in Villianur Taluk for implementing Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme as a pilot project.

SVAMITVA, a Centrally sponsored scheme, envisages surveying of land parcels in rural areas using drone technology for issuance of property cards, updating property and asset registers, and the creation of digitalised Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of villages.

In the Union Territory, as many as 67 villages covering 235 square km and 32 villages in Karaikal covering 157 sq km would be covered under the scheme.

The department has started marking of houses using lime before flying the drones to map them at Manalipet village on Friday. Collector Purva Garg, Sub-Collector (South) Rishita Gupta and Director of Survey and Land Records M.S. Ramesh were present.

For implementing the scheme in the Union Territory, the department had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Survey of India, Chennai Office to carry out survey using drones. The Commune Panchayats and District Rural Development Agency are also partners in the programme, Mr. Ramesh said in a release.

Images captured by the drones will be processed in the GIS lab of Survey of India. Based on the images, base GIS maps would be prepared and subsequently ground truthing would be done by the survey and revenue officials to generate digital maps, the release said.

Property cards would be distributed to house owners based on the digital maps. The card would have name of the district, taluk, revenue village, year of survey, unique identity number of the property, property classification, area of the property, dimensions with sketch and boundaries, name and image of the house owner, address of the owner, and share of the owner, the release said.