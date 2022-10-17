Digital Banking Units allotted by the Centre to the U.T. launched

S. Selaganabathy, MP, opening a Digital Banking Unit at ICICI Bank in Puducherry. A second DBU allotted for the Union Territory was launched at Indian Bank in Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Digital Banking Units allotted by the Union Government to the Union Territory were launched in Puducherry and Karaikal.

S. Selvaganabathy, MP, inaugurated the DBU of ICICI Bank at Bussy Street in Puducherry, shortly after the formal inauguration of the project across the country to launch 75 DBUs via video conferencing by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as part of the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the DBU would facilitate a range of services in digital form such as opening of savings accounts, balance-check, printing of passbooks, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications and stop-payment instructions for cheques.

In Karaikal, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, opened the DBU attached to Indian Bank. This was one of the three DBUs established by Indian Bank, the others being at Delhi and Lucknow. Vivilian Richards Johnkumar, MLA, and Ashwani Kumar, executive director, Indian Bank participated.

According to Indian Bank, the DBUs will enable customers to have cost effective, convenient access and enhanced digital experience of banking products and services all-round the year. There will also be adequate digital mechanisms to offer real time assistance and redress customer grievances arising from business and services offered by the DBUs directly or through Business Facilitators/ Correspondents, the bank said.