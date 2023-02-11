Differences in Pradesh Congress Committee out in the open again

February 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The differences in the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee came out in the open once again with former Minister M. Kandasamy accusing a section of senior leaders of stalling the growth of youth in the PCC.

Addressing a party function at Kalapet on Friday evening, the former Minister said young party workers are being denied responsibility in the PCC. “Leaders above the age of 70 are not ready to relinquish party positions to give way to younger leaders. A senior leader is even trying to block my taking over as the next PCC president,” the former Minister said.

The party leadership should entrust responsibilities to youngsters so that they could work hard for the growth of Congress in the Union Territory. Former Minister M. O. H. F Shahjahan was also present at the programme.

When media sought the reaction of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy about Mr. Kandasamy’s remarks, the former CM said “I can only comment after listening to the speech.”