Differences in Congress to the fore again

July 09, 2022 19:50 IST

Leaders acknowledge existence of difference of opinion, dismiss perceptions of ‘factional feud’

Differences in the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee came to the fore once again with leaders in separate groups holding demonstrations at the same venue against the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, on Saturday.

The first to stage the protest against the Centre’s policy was former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, former Minister R. Kamalakannan and several other party functionaries near Anna Statue. They remained at the venue for a few minutes raising slogans.

Minutes after the group left, party workers led by former Minister M. Kandasamy staged an agitation near Anna Statue against Agnipath. Former Minister M.O.H.F Shahjahan and former government whip R. K R Anantharaman were also present with Mr. Kandasamy.

After the heavy drubbing received in the Assembly elections, a section of the party leaders have been pushing for a leadership change. The PCC chief himself has volunteered to step down but the High Command was buying time to initiate any change in the leadership.

Shortly after the agitation, all the leaders assembled at the PCC office and held a closed-door meeting. Emerging from the three-hour long meeting, Mr. Subramanian said there are differences of opinion among the leaders but there was “no factional feud” as perceived. He said the party High Command was seized of the internal issues and would take appropriate decision to strengthen the party. Mr. Vaithilingam also dismissed reports of factional feud in the party.

Mr. Kandasamy on his part said issues faced by the workers would be discussed only in party forums. The closed-door meeting was to discuss ways to strengthen the party and to launch a campaign to expose the misdoings of the present NDA government in the Union Territory.