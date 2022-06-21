Differences in AIADMK come to fore in Puducherry

The party’s East and West units take a different stand on single leadership

The differences in the AIADMK on the issue of single leadership have impacted its Puducherry unit.

After the executive committee of the AIADMK East unit was convened by its secretary A. Anbalagan on Monday to express faith in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and to pitch him as the general secretary, AIADMK West secretary Om Sakthi Segar took a different line.

Mr. Segar told reporters on Tuesday that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would remain the party’s permanent general secretary. “I will not accept anyone other than Jayalalithaa. She is the permanent general secretary of the party. I will not accept single leadership either,” he said.

Mr. Segar, a former legislator, is considered close to AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.