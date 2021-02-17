Did sacred duty, fulfilling Constitutional responsibilities, says Kiran Bedi

Outgoing L-G says Puducherry has a bright future.

Outgoing Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said that whatever she did during her stint was “a sacred duty, fulfilling my Constitutional and moral responsibilities”.

In a parting message shared with the media, Ms. Bedi, who was on Tuesday removed from the post by the President, said: “I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry, as its Lt. Governor.”

Also read: Analysis | A long feud comes to an end in Puducherry

She also thanked all those who worked with her closely. “I can say with deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure, ‘Team Raj Nivas’ diligently worked to serve the larger public interest.”

Ms. Bedi added, “Puducherry has a very bright future. It is now in the hands of the people. Wishing for a prosperous Puducherry.”

Ms. Bedi assumed office as Lt. Governor of Puducherry on May 29, 2016.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, is expected to assume office in a couple of days.