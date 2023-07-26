Did Puducherry Assembly’s unanimous resolution demanding Statehood reach Home Ministry?

July 26, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An element of intrigue has surfaced regarding the fate of a unanimous Statehood resolution adopted by the AINRC-led NDA government in the Union Territory in the Assembly on March 31 this year, following a statement in Parliament by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Mr Rai, while replying to an unstarred question by CPI K. Subbarayan in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 26, 2023, had stated that the Central government had received a resolution on Statehood for Puducherry on July 19, 2018, but it was then decided to continue with the present arrangement (maintaining the Union Territory status). Thereafter, no resolution seeking Statehood has come from Puducherry, the Minister informed the Parliament.

The statement to the effect that the Centre has not received any Puducherry Assembly resolution regarding Statehood after 2018 when the Congress government led by then Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was in power, has raised questions on the fate of the unanimous resolution adopted on March 31 by the AINRC-BJP NDA regime.

After adopting the resolution, the government had sent the resolution to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to forward to the Ministry of Home Affairs for its consideration.

When media persons sought a comment from the Lt Governor on the sidelines of the Kargil Vijay Diwas function on Wednesday with regard to this, she did not give a direct reply to the statement of Mr. Rai. “We will be sending the Cabinet decision on 10% reservation for government school students in medical admissions. Step by step, the demands of the elected government are being considered,” she said.

The Chief Minister who was also present during the media interaction, but he too, did not respond to the query regarding the Union Minister’s statement.

The principal opposition DMK, was quick to seize the opportunity to corner the Lt Governor and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Speaking at a protest organised by INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at Bahour near here, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said four months ago, the Assembly had passed a resolution seeking Statehood.

“In the reply given by the Union Minister, there is no mention of the latest resolution. The Union Minister only made reference to the resolution passed in 2018. The Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Ministers have to give a convincing answer on the fate of the resolution adopted by the House in March, this year. The legislators are under the impression that the resolutions passed by the Assembly are duly forwarded by the Lt Governor [to the Centre]. The government should state where the resolution lies at present. If this is the attitude [with regard to resolutions], there is no need for the Assembly to pass resolutions,” Mr. Siva said.

