Dialysis unit inaugurated at Puducherry medical college, to offer free services to patients

The unit was established with funds provided by the territorial administration along with CSR funds from several companies; more dialysis machines are to be set up in the near future

May 22, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the dialysis unit inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry on Monday

A view of the dialysis unit inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry on Monday | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A fully-equipped dialysis unit with high-end haemodialysis machines was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute on Monday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the facility.

The unit was established with funds provided by the territorial administration, along with funds provided under the CSR initiative of pharma company Solara, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chemfab Alkalis Limited, a chemicals manufacturing company and Inox Air Products Limited, a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, an official release said.

Dialysis for patients will be done free of cost at this unit. More dialysis machines will be set at the unit in the near future, the release said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, K.S.P Ramesh, MLA, Health Secretary C. Udaya Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare G. Sriramulu and IGMC & RI Director C. Udayashankar were among those attended the inaugural event.

