DGP seeks public support in tackling drug menace

Director General of Police B. Srinivas has sought public support in tackling drug menace in Puducherry .Inaugurating a three-day Beach Volleyball tournament at Pondy Marina on Monday, the DGP said that drug menace could be curbed only with public support and that there was a need to spread awareness about this among youngsters.“We want to associate with local people in all our efforts. Some of the participants in the tournament have had a bad past and our effort is to prevent them from going back to their previous activities,” he said.

The tournament is part of ‘Mission Ilamai’, an initiative of the Police Department to involve youngsters in sporting events as part of its efforts to curb drug menace. Under the programme, various activities, including sporting, vocational training and coaching for exams, are planned so that youngsters do not fall prey to undesirable influences, a release here said.

The police are taking efforts to involve unemployed youth, juvenile delinquents, and persons with criminal records to participate in the tournaments and other programmes. The beach volleyball tournament is held in association with Puducherry chapter of Young Indians and Puducherry Volleyball Association.

R. Kesavan, Secretary to Government of Puducherry, Inspector General of Police Ajith Kumar Singla and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present at inaugural session.

