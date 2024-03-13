ADVERTISEMENT

DGP holds meeting on railway security

March 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

DGP B Srinivas chairing a railway security meeting at Police Headquarters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director General of Police B. Srinivas has chaired a meeting of the State Level Security Committee of Railways at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The DGP has called upon representatives of various agencies to organise monthly coordination meetings at the local level and tighten x-ray baggage checks and access control measures. The meeting stressed on the need for adequate deployment of Railway Protection Force, installation of Closed Circuit Television camera and preventing unauthorised travel in trains, a release from police said.

The DGP gave instruction to conduct surprise checks to ensure trains were not used to transport drugs and other objectionable materials. He also asked police to check antecedents of those operating business and of porters at the Railway stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed the need for upgradation of facilities at Puducherry and Karaikal Railway stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US