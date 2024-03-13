GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP holds meeting on railway security

March 13, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DGP B Srinivas chairing a railway security meeting at Police Headquarters.

DGP B Srinivas chairing a railway security meeting at Police Headquarters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director General of Police B. Srinivas has chaired a meeting of the State Level Security Committee of Railways at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The DGP has called upon representatives of various agencies to organise monthly coordination meetings at the local level and tighten x-ray baggage checks and access control measures. The meeting stressed on the need for adequate deployment of Railway Protection Force, installation of Closed Circuit Television camera and preventing unauthorised travel in trains, a release from police said.

The DGP gave instruction to conduct surprise checks to ensure trains were not used to transport drugs and other objectionable materials. He also asked police to check antecedents of those operating business and of porters at the Railway stations.

He also stressed the need for upgradation of facilities at Puducherry and Karaikal Railway stations.

