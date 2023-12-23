ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 23, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The presiding deity of the Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Puducherry is being taken out of the “Sorgavasal” during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Saturday. Photo: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A large number of devotees thronged temples in Puducherry to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Saturday.

Devotees visited the famous Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple on Mahatma Gandhi Road early in the morning. The temple witnessed a heavy rush from the wee hours to get a glimpse of the presiding deity when taken out of the ‘Sorgavasal.’ Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple authorities for devotees to offer prayers.

Special pujas were performed at the temple. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators were present on the occasion.

Rituals were also performed at Sri Thenkalai Srinivasa Perumal Koil, Muthialpet; Mudaliarpet Sri Vanniya Perumal Koil; Sri Lakshmi Hayagriva Perumal Temple, Muthialpet; and other temples in the region.

