Devotees throng temples, churches, offer special prayers on New Year

Police personnel had been deployed in front of temples and churches for crowd management

January 01, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Large number of devotees and tourists thronging Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple on the occasion of New Year on Monday in Puducherry.

Large number of devotees and tourists thronging Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple on the occasion of New Year on Monday in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Devotees thronged famous temples in Puducherry from early hours of Monday to offer special prayers on New Year.

The Manakula Vinayagar Temple witnessed steady flow of devotees after the sanctum sanctorum of the temple opened for darshan at 5 a.m.

The temple authorities made special arrangements to enable devotees to have hassle free darshan. Special pujas were performed at the temple.

Hundreds of devotees also visited Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple and Vedapureeswarar Temple. A large number of devotees visited the Aurobindo Ashram on the first day of the New Year to offer prayers.

Special services were held at various churches in the town and suburban areas on Sunday night and Monday morning. Believers turned out in large numbers to attend Holy Mass at the famous Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope.

Police personnel had been deployed in front of temples and churches for crowd management.

