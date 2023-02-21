Devotees throng Aurobindo Ashram for special darshan

February 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Thousands of visitors from different parts of the country thronged Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Tuesday on the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of the Mother, spiritual coordinator of philosopher Sri Aurobindo. The day began with meditation around the samadhi from early in the morning.

The Mother’s room in Sri Aurobindo Ashram was open for ‘darshan’ for the devotees.

This is one of the few special darshan days when devotees are allowed inside Sri Aurobindo’s or the Mother’s room.

Some of the other special days when visitors are allowed include April 24 (anniversary of Mother’s arrival), August 15 (Sri Aurobindo birth anniversary), November 24 (Sri Aurobindo gained spiritual experience), February 29 (every leap year) when the Mother gained spiritual experience and November 17 (Mother’s Mahasamadhi Day) and December 5 (Sri Aurobindo’s Mahasamadhi Day).