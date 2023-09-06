Destination Master Plan on the anvil to develop Puducherry into a sustainable tourism destination

September 06, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government is working on the preparation of a Destination Master Plan that aims to transform Puducherry into a sustainable and responsible tourism destination in the country, while preserving the Union Territory’s culture, heritage and natural assets.

The Central government, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme 2.0 has included Puducherry and Karaikal regions in the destination-based tourism development scheme. The Union Ministry of Tourism has selected L&T along with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the project development and management consultant to prepare the Master Plan for Puducherry and Karaikal.

The consultant will help the territorial administration develop a plan of action for destination tourism and a detailed project report (DPR) for identified components under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

According to D. Manikandan, Tourism Secretary, “The Master Plan will have a perspective of 10 years with policy framework for various tourism verticals, aiming to develop the U.T. as one of the preferred tourist destinations in the country. The proposed master plan will include a destination assessment, a review of statutory and tourism plans, visioning and target outputs, proposed strategies and action plans (both hard and soft interventions), project operations and a maintenance plan.”

Mr. Manikandan added, “Based on the Master Plan, the Union Ministry of Tourism will choose a maximum four iterations and the project development and management consultant (PDMC) will prepare the DPR and bid process management for the identified iterations. The PDMC has already visited 50 sites in Puducherry and 20 sites in Karaikal and submitted the inception report.”

The master plan will also focus on improving air connectivity from Puducherry to other destinations, hop-on-hop off services with private participation, the development of a tourist cruise terminal, improving last mile connectivity and promoting e-vehicle services.

The administration has also planned the development of multi-product tourism zones in Manapet in Puducherry under a public private partnership (PPP) model. The Tourism Department has appointed a transaction advisor for the project.

CRZ regulations

“We have requested the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to prepare a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) mapping. The study has been mandated to find out if the proposed projects are acceptable within CRZ norms. The NCSCM is expected to submit the CRZ mapping by the end of this month,” an official said.

In addition, the Puducherry government has planned the development of various tourist/pilgrim sites in Puducherry and Karaikal under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme. “The Union Ministry of Tourism has identified Puducherry and Karaikal under the scheme, and various temples have been identified for development. The government has already finalised a consultant for the project and the process of preparation of a DPR is underway. The consultant has already submitted the pre-feasibility report,” an official said.

