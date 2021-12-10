Despite ban, heavy vehicles enter city

Commuters complain they are forced to take alternative routes to avoid traffic jams

Heavy vehicles continue to ply on the city roads choking traffic despite orders restricting their movement.

In the absence of a full-fledged truck terminal, the vehicles continue to enter the city during the peak hours with the authorities turning a blind eye to their erratic parking on the main thoroughfares such as Rangapillai Street, Ambalathadayar Madam Street and Vellala Street which house outlets of retail and wholesale merchants.

The Transport Department has restricted movement of trucks within the city limits from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, most of the trucks enter the city only during the ban hours for loading and unloading of goods. It is a common sight to see heavy vehicles parked on arterial roads during the day resulting in frequent traffic snarls.

According to D. Jayaseelan, a resident of Kombakkam, “commuting on the main thoroughfares in the Boulevard is a difficult task and motorists are forced to take alternative routes. While the existing roads are already damaged and ridden with potholes, the entry of trucks has only made the situation worse.”

Trucks coming from districts like Villupuram and Cuddalore are supposed to park their vehicles at the terminal in Mettupalayam during peak hours in the city.

However, with the traffic police and authorities not implementing the ban, the vehicles enter the city.

However, traffic police officials maintain they have been trying their best to enforce the ban with limited staff. Fines have been imposed on vehicles which violate the rules, an officer said.

Sources said that trucks were entering the city due to the lack of a proper truck terminal. Though the truck terminal was set up on 37 acres in 2008, the government failed to create adequate infrastructure for parking vehicles.

According to M. Sivasankaran, president of Puducherry Traders Federation, trucks ferry essential goods mainly from Bengaluru and Chennai and they reach here only in the morning.

“Shifting of warehouses and depots to areas outside the city would involve additional costs for traders. Hence, we have requested the Transport Department to allow some relaxation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, there has been no progress on this front,” he said.