Desperate tipplers buy Tasmac tokens in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

16 May 2020 21:53 IST

Each token sold at ₹200; 17 held

The Cuddalore police on Saturday arrested 17 persons for allegedly selling and buying colour-coded tokens issued by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) in black.

Tasmac had issued the coupons to all liquor outlets in the State to ensure that there was no violation of social distancing norms by people queuing up outside the liquor outlets.

The token system was introduced from Saturday after the Tasmac shops reopened with a cap on 500 tokens per day.

According to a police official, though people were allotted specific time for purchasing liquor, tipplers continued to swell at a few liquor outlets in Cuddalore town.

Some had jumped the queue and when questioned they said they had purchased the original tokens at ₹200 each after they were unable to get tokens on the first day.

A case was booked against them under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule). They were later released on station bail.