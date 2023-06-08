Desilting of entry channel of fishing harbour at Thengaithittu begins

June 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

After a long gap, the Fisheries Department has started desilting of the entry channel of the fishing harbour at Thengaithittu. Heeding to the demand of fishermen, the Fisheries Department with the technical assistance of Port authorities on Thursday commenced the desiliting work to remove around 35,000 to 40,000 cubic metres of sand from the channel.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the dredging work at the harbour in the presence of officials from the Fisheries and Port departments.

The removal of accumulated silt would cost the department around ₹1.5 crore. The work would be completed within two months, said an official.

Around 150 fishing boats operate from the harbour, the official said adding that the last dredging was carried out in 2015. The accumulation of huge quantity of silt has been a cause for concern for fishermen as propellers of the boats got damaged while navigating through the channel.

