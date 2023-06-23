ADVERTISEMENT

Design for new Puducherry Assembly complex to be finalised in a few weeks

June 23, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

At a meeting between CM N. Rangasamy and the New Delhi-based consultants for the project held a few days ago, the government made further suggestions to the design; once it finalised it will be sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval

The Hindu Bureau

A consultative meeting was to discuss the design of the proposed new assembly complex in Puducherry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry government plans to finalise the design for the proposed new assembly-cum-administrative complex in Thattanchavady in a few weeks.

Two days ago, the New Delhi-based consultant for the project held a meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan at the Legislative Assembly to discuss the design of the complex.

The consultant was asked to make certain changes in the design, including with regard to the number of conference halls in the proposed administrative complex. The government also mooted the idea of having an auditorium inside the Assembly complex, a government source said.

Support our reporting.
“There will be another round of discussion with the consultant before finalising the design. Once we approve of it, the design will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for its consideration. We hope to finalise the design of the building in a few weeks and submit it for the necessary approval,” the official added.

After assuming office in 2021, Mr. Rangasamy, who leads the AINRC-NDA government in the Union Territory, set in motion the process to construct a new assembly-cum-administrative complex with a built-up area of 6 lakh sq.ft on 15 acres of land under the government possession’s in the Thattanchavady market regulatory committee premises.

The Central government has agreed to fund the project, estimated to cost around ₹350 crore.

