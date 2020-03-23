Deserted streets mark ‘Janata Curfew’

Puducherry completely closed down on Sunday and all arterial roads and public places wore a deserted look in response to the nationwide ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Shops and business establishments, hotels and prominent tourist locations remained closed.

There was not much movement of vehicles across the city as people preferred to stay indoors in the wake of Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory, reporting its first positive case last week. The normally busy new bus stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai wore a deserted look, while all public transport including government and private buses and share autos remained off the roads. Shopping malls, vegetable and fish markets also remained closed.

Places of worship including temples, churches and Sri Aurobindo ashram remained closed. The entire city was under lockdown and only essential services including Ponlait milk parlours and pharmacies remained open.

The Beach Promenade, which is normally teeming with tourists was out of bounds as the government had restricted access to people till the end of this month. Police personnel wearing masks were seen patrolling the Beach Road and other important junctions.

The inter-state border at Gorimedu wore a deserted look due to absence of vehicular movement. of vehicles. The government had already declared closure of all bars, wholesale and liquor outlets in the Union Territory in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’.