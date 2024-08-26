Deploying drones for mosquito control

The Local Administration Department has launched deployment of drones to spray chemicals in mosquito breeding sites as part of vector control measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the new vector control method at the Assembly recently.

Speaker R. Selvam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside measures to control mosquito across public places and in households, the LAD is also running programmes to raise community awareness about mosquito-transmitted diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

According to a press note, the insecticides used to eradicate moquito larvae has been approved by the Vector Control Research Centre here. The plan is to deploy drones to spray breeding sites, including stagnant water and bushy areas.

S. Shakthyvel , LAD Director, K. Soundararajan, deputy director, M. Kandasamy, Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, Sureshraj, Commission, Oulgaret Municipality, Vasanthakumari, assistant director (malaria eradication), executive engineers from LAD and municipal health officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.