Deploying drones for mosquito control

Published - August 26, 2024 11:41 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recently launched a programme of the Local Administration Department to deploy drones for mosquito eradication in the city. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Local Administration Department has launched deployment of drones to spray chemicals in mosquito breeding sites as part of vector control measures.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the new vector control method at the Assembly recently.

Speaker R. Selvam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan were among those present.

Alongside measures to control mosquito across public places and in households, the LAD is also running programmes to raise community awareness about mosquito-transmitted diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

According to a press note, the insecticides used to eradicate moquito larvae has been approved by the Vector Control Research Centre here. The plan is to deploy drones to spray breeding sites, including stagnant water and bushy areas.

S. Shakthyvel , LAD Director, K. Soundararajan, deputy director, M. Kandasamy, Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, Sureshraj, Commission, Oulgaret Municipality, Vasanthakumari, assistant director (malaria eradication), executive engineers from LAD and municipal health officials participated.

