DEO inspects toll-free facility for reporting MCC violations

March 21, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The District Election Officer and District Collector A. Kulothungan undertook an inspection of the toll-free facility for the public to report violations of the model code of conduct.

Checks were carried out on the toll free line (1950) and cVigil, a mobile application and online portal put in place by the Election Commission of India for lodging complaints of code violations. The functioning of the Suvitha online portal for candidates/political parties to enable them to submit

online applications seeking prior permission for conduct of political meeting/campaign, was also tested during the visit to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The team also visited Excise Department to examine the Control Room set up for monitoring border check posts and the single window clearance system established at Planning and Research Department, Puducherry for getting prior permission by the candidates and political parties during the election campaign.

