DEO discusses security arrangements; asks bankers to flag suspicious cash transfers

March 20, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Election Officer-cum-District Collector A. Kulothungan on Wednesday convened a preliminary meeting with police officers to discuss security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

A press note said the Collector called for adequate policing to ensure that voters could exercise franchise without fear or anxiety.

Yashwant Meena, assistant Collector; M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy District Election Officer; and officials from the police and revenue departments participated.

On Tuesday, the Collector had instructed bankers to flag suspicious transactions in view of the Model Code of Conduct in force.

During the meeting, which was related to handling, monitoring and cash transactions of candidates, parties’ bank accounts, the DEO wanted bankers to look out for any unusual or suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash in a bank account exceeding ₹1 lakh during the process of election, without any such instance of deposit or withdrawal during the last two months or unusual transfer of amount by RTGS from one bank account to the accounts of several persons in a district/constituency during the election process without any precedent of such transfer.

They should also monitor for any deposit of cash or withdrawal of cash exceeding ₹1 lakh from bank account of candidates or spouse or his dependants, as mentioned in the affidavit filed by candidates which is available in CEO’s website, any withdrawal of cash and deposit of cash exceeding ₹1 lakh in the account of the political party during the election process, or any other suspicious cash transactions, which might be used for bribing the electors.

If the amount of cash deposit or withdrawal is more than ₹10 lakh, such information needs to passed on to the Nodal Officer of the Income Tax Department.

The DEO also asked bankers to have each candidate open a separate account exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure to facilitate effective monitoring. This bank account may be opened in any bank or post office at least one day before the date on which the candidate files his nomination papers. All banks or post offices located in their districts need to ensure that they open dedicated counters for election purpose to facilitate prompt service to the candidates in opening of bank accounts, Mr. Kulothungan said.

The banks should allow withdrawals and deposits from the said account on priority basis during the election period. The bank account can be opened either in the name of the candidate or in the joint name with his election agent for the purpose of election expenditure. It is forbidden to open a joint account along with a family member or any other person, if he/she is not the election agent of the candidate.

The Standard Operating Procedure for transport of cash by banks during elections was also taken up. The banks should ensure that the cash vans of outsourced agencies/companies carrying that bank’s cash shall not, under any circumstances, carry cash of any third party agencies/individuals except the banks.

The outsourced agencies/companies shall carry letters/documents etc. issued by the banks giving details of the cash released by the banks to them and carried by them for filing the ATMs and delivering cash at other branches, banks or currency chests. The personnel of the outsourced agencies/companies accompanying cash van shall carry identity card issued by the respective agencies to clearly show to the election authorities intercepting the vehicle that the transfer of cash is genuine, the DEO said.

