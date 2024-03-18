DEO discusses model code of conduct compliance with political parties

March 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Election Officer and District Collector A. Kulothungan on Monday convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to brief them on the model code of conduct for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

Briefing representatives of recognised/registered political parties about the MCC, which took effect from the day the seven-phase election dates were announced, the DEO explained the “do’s and don’ts” to be followed by candidates and parties, including election expenditure.

Accounts relating to election expenditure are required to be maintained as per the guidelines and statements submitted within the stipulated time.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, during checking, if any cash exceeding ₹50,000 is found in a vehicle carrying a candidate, his agent, or party workers, or posters/election materials or any drugs, liquor, arms or gift items valued at more than ₹10,000 likely to be used for voter inducement, shall be subject to seizure.

The exceptions are if any star campaigner is carrying up to ₹1 lakh exclusively for personal use, or any party functionary is carrying cash with certificate from the treasurer of the party mentioning the amount and its end use.

If cash of more than ₹10 lakh is found in a vehicle and there is no suspicion of commission of any crime or linkage to any candidate or agent or party functionary, then such cash will be referred to the Income Tax authority for necessary action under Income Tax Laws.

Representatives of political parties got to clarify doubts during the meeting.

Yashwant Meena, Assistant Collector, M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy Election Officer, S. Sivakumar, Nodal Officer (MCC), G. Jagannathan, Nodal Officer (Expenditure Control) and others participated.

Polling officers

Meanwhile, the administration is preparing to deploy 4,551 polling officers to coordinate the smooth conduct of elections across an estimated 730 polling booths in the region.

The work schedule for these polling officers are to be sent to their respective offices. The preliminary training courses for them will be held in 18 centres led by eight Assistant Election Officers on March 22 and 24.

The DEO has said that it was mandatory for all designated polling officers to attend the training course without fail. Violators will be subject to statutory disciplinary action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.