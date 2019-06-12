Dental clinics oppose dual registration

Dental clinics have sought an end to the practice of dual registration where the establishments have to register with both the health department and the municipality.

The Indian Dental Association, Puducherry, points out that several States had already exempted private healthcare facilities, including dental clinics, from obtaining trade licences from corporations/municipalities. The exemption was granted on the premise that these facilities were not engaging in a trading activity but were serving the community.

In a memorandum to Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, IDA president Abdoul Rahman and M.Senthil, branch secretary, sought his intervention in exempting the dental clinics in Puducherry from trade licences in line with the decision taken in other states like Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as to regularise the biomedical waste collection system in the UT.

According to the IDA, dental clinics in Puducherry are registered under the Clinical Establishment Act and are paying an annual fee of ₹1,000. In addition to this, the clinics functioning in Puducherry have been brought under the Trade Licence Act and an annual fee of an uneven amount is collected from the practitioners since two years.

“As we are healthcare providers and not trading agencies, we request you to consider exempting us from the Trade Licence Act. It is also an additional financial burden for us having to register under two bodies at the same time,” the IDA representatives said.

Under the existing practice, dental clinics and other healthcare providers such as diagnostic centres, which are registered under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, have to obtain a trade licence from the civic agency.

“Under the existing circumstances where clinics are subjected to inspections by both health and civic authorities apart from shelling out substantial amounts for biomedical waste management, it becomes impossible for a newcomer establishing a clinic to sustain it,” said Dr. Senthil, IDA secretary.

Dental practitioners also complain that the civic agency is not regular in collecting dental wastes from all the registered clinics and it has become very difficult contacting them for the same. The agency is not collecting wastes from clinics that are opened only in the evening hours. Despite the irregular service, bills are promptly sent by the agency and the collection cost has also been increased from ₹ 750 to ₹ 975 a month.

According to IDA office-bearers, the Health Minister informed the association members that he would discuss the issue with the department concerned and take action. The Indian Medical Association is also likely to join common cause on the issue, an IDA spokesman said.