Dengue: six campaign vans flagged off

The Health Department has launched six publicity vehicles to spread awareness about dengue in the four regions of the Union Territory.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao jointly flagged off the vehicles at a function on Wednesday.

The vehicles would tour the enclaves to create awareness about the precautions to be taken to avoid getting infected with dengue. Shortly after launching the vehicles, the Chief Minister told presspersons that the government hospitals were all geared to treat dengue patients. The Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute had sufficient beds to treat in-patients, he said.