Demonetisation causes slump in tax collection

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday informed the House that the government has incurred a revenue loss of ₹200 crore in the last financial year.

Participating in a short discussion on supplementary demands on grants for 2016-17, the Chief Minister said the union territory had incurred a loss of ₹200 crore because of lull in business after demonetisation.

The demonetisation had caused a dent in the commercial tax collection and there was shortfall in revenue from property registration, he said.

Expressing confidence over presenting a full budget this month itself, he said the administration had sought an additional ₹1,000 crore as non-Plan gap assistance from the Centre. The government had sought ₹500 crore as revenue compensation for implementing Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. After the Union Government opened a separate account for the union territory, the Centre’s allocation had come down to 27 per cent.

The non-Plan expenditure which was ₹691 crore during 2004-05, went up to ₹2,689 crore during 2015-16.

He informed the House that the government had incurred a loss of ₹596 crore because of its investment in sick public sector undertakings. Except for Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited, Pondicherry Distilleries Limited and Pondicherry Power Corporation Limited, all other PSUs were loss making, he said.