Demolition of cricket stadium ordered

It was built without approval: PPA

The Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) has directed Siechem Technologies to demolish unauthorised constructions in Thuthipet. Siechem has constructed a cricket stadium on around 45 acres of land at Thuthipet.

Member Secretary of PPA V. Bhuvaneswaran, in his order on Wednesday, said it was brought to the knowledge of the authority that the promoters of the company had indulged in illegal constructions in Thuthipet.

The company, without obtaining permission from the PPA, had developed and constructed a number of buildings, the order said.

The company has been directed to demolish the illegal constructions, within one month after receiving the notice from PPA.

The Member Secretary also directed the Electricity and Public Works Departments not to provide electricity and water to the buildings.

The authority has directed both the departments to disconnect the supplies if it was already given.

It might be recalled that the Lt. Governor had issued a direction, last week, to the District Collector, T. Arun, to initiate action against the company for illegally constructing a cricket stadium in Thuthipet.