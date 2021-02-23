Democracy replaced with communalism and money: Pinarayi Vijayan

CHENNAI

23 February 2021 02:12 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the developments in Puducherry on Monday, accusing the BJP of replacing democracy with money and communalism. He accused the legislators of queuing up to switch sides and reducing the party to a commodity.

“What we saw in Puducherry is a business deal between those willing to sell and buy democracy. It is a shameful chapter in Indian democracy. BJP is playing a dangerous game,” he said.

He added: “When the Congress reduces itself to a commodity, it is the left and democratic forces that put forth alternative politics. Puducherry reminds us of the need to strengthen the forces that are unwavering in their defence of democracy, secularism and development.”

