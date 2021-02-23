Puducherry

Democracy replaced with communalism and money: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the developments in Puducherry on Monday, accusing the BJP of replacing democracy with money and communalism. He accused the legislators of queuing up to switch sides and reducing the party to a commodity.

“What we saw in Puducherry is a business deal between those willing to sell and buy democracy. It is a shameful chapter in Indian democracy. BJP is playing a dangerous game,” he said.

He added: “When the Congress reduces itself to a commodity, it is the left and democratic forces that put forth alternative politics. Puducherry reminds us of the need to strengthen the forces that are unwavering in their defence of democracy, secularism and development.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 2:13:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/democracy-replaced-with-communalism-and-money-pinarayi-vijayan/article33908505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY