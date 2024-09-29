GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand for better rail connectivity to Kerala towns will be explored, says Lt. Governor

Published - September 29, 2024 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Kerala Samajam handing over the memorandum to Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, at the ‘Kudumba Souhruda Mela-2024’, held in Puducherry on Sunday.

The plea to improve rail connectivity between Puducherry and key cities in Kerala would be taken up with appropriate authorities, Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan said on Sunday.

Addressing the “Kudumba Souhruda Mela-2024”, an Onam-related fraternity event hosted by the Kerala Samajam in Puducherry at St. Antony’s Mahal, Mr. Kailashnathan said he had received memoranda appealing for train services, especially to central and southern destinations such as Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kottayam as well as flight services to cities in Kerala.

The Lt. Governor said he would discuss the demand for train services to more towns in Kerala with the appropriate authorities while noting that the prospects of air connectivity to Kerala would brighten, once the ongoing airport expansion of the Puducherry airport is completed.

Mr. Kailashnathan also hailed the Samajam for rendering yeoman service to the community, preserving cultural authenticity of native festivals, and keeping alive the Malayalam language through a successful engagement with the Kerala Government’s Malayalam Mission scheme for non-resident Keralites. It was founded at a time when erstwhile Pondicherry was under French rule and is now approaching its 80th anniversary, 

Ramesh Parambath, MLA representing Mahe, who echoed the demand for better rail and air connectivity with Kerala, also sought the upgrade of the bi-weekly service to north Kerala to a tri-weekly facility so that there would be a train running between Puducherry and Kerala every day of the week. He also sought establishing an urban health centre of Jipmer in Mahe as was done in Yanam.

Joshi K. Shankar, president of the Kerala Samajam; Sigesh NP, secretary; Jude Berlin, event convenor; and C.P. Prince, vice-president, were present.

