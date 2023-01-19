Demand for action against event management company for flouting norms during New Year festivities at Paradise Beach

January 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Water Sports Employees Association has demanded action against an event management company for flouting norms during the New Year’s eve celebrations at Paradise Beach here on December 31.

In a statement, the general secretary of the association R. Gajapathy said the event management company selected for holding the event had issued tickets to tourists beyond the permitted capacity. The company had also failed to ensure proper amenities to the tourists leaving them high and dry.

Alleging that the event management company had duped tourists by publicising the event on social media handles, the association demanded the government to initiate legal action against the company and ensure that the firm refunded the money collected from tourists.

The association also demanded the Puducherry government to buy new boats and provide additional facilities at the boathouse operated by the public sector tourism utility. The government was reluctant to buy new boats and this was a systematic move to destroy the PTDC, Mr. Gajapathy said.

The association also demanded the government to regularise the services of employees who had put in more than 12 years of services and ensure immediate disbursal of pending Dearness Allowance arrears to employees.