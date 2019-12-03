Delimitation to be done again

The government has decided to take up delimitation of municipal and commune panchayats once again following reports of anomalies in the previous exercise, Minister for Pubic Works A. Namassivayam said on Monday.

Mr. Namassivayam, who holds the Local Administration portfolio, said the local body elections would be held immediately after the State Election department completes the delimitation exercise. The decision was taken after political party leaders had expressed unhappiness over the outcome of the last delimitation, he said.

To a question on the objection of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to the appointment of State Election Commissioner, Mr. Namassivayam said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had not asked for any clarification from the government.

Flood prevention

The Public Works department had been asked to clear the culverts near Indira Gandhi Square and start construction of a new drain from Pavanan Nagar to Olandai lake.

This would help prevent flooding of the Indira Gandhi Square, he said.

The department would build a U-drain at Rainbow Nagar to prevent inundation. The projects would cost about ₹30 crore. Smart City funds would be utilised for the projects, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the statement of Ms. Bedi that the contractors were not coming forward to take up work as they had lost faith in the government, the Minister said it was wrong on the part of the Lt. Governor to make such a remark.

Smart City

As fas as the Smart City projects were concerned, the Minister said there was a clause in the tender which stipulated that only contractors above Class III could participate in the tender. That clause had been removed, he added.

The State Level Smart City Mission Committee would hold a review meeting on December 6 and look at taking up new schemes.

The meeting would discuss construction of a multi-level parking lot inside the old jail complex at Nehru Street. It would deliberate on constructing a small automated parking garages in the town.

About ₹160 crore, including ₹100 crore assistance from the Centre, was available for funding various projects under the Smart City, the Minister said.