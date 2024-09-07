‘Delete names of deceased from ration card’

The Civil Supplies Department has requested residents to delete the name of deceased member in their family, if any, from the ration card within a month’s time.

The department in a release said the names of many deceased persons are yet to be deleted from the ration card. This creates unnecessary issue during disbursement of subsidy. Ration cardholders are directed to visit the office for deleting the name of a deceased member.

Card details could be verified from the department’s website https://pdsswo.py.gov.in. If the name of the deceased person was not deleted by the card holder, the card would be blocked from the database of the department and subsidy stopped, the release said.

