GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Delete names of deceased from ration card’

Published - September 07, 2024 12:01 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies Department has requested residents to delete the name of deceased member in their family, if any, from the ration card within a month’s time. 

The department in a release said the names of many deceased persons are yet to be deleted from the ration card. This creates unnecessary issue during disbursement of subsidy. Ration cardholders are directed to visit the office for deleting the name of a deceased member.

Card details could be verified from the department’s website https://pdsswo.py.gov.in. If the name of the deceased person was not deleted by the card holder, the card would be blocked from the database of the department and subsidy stopped, the release said.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:01 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.