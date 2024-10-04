Delegation of diplomats from various nations visit Auroville

A delegation of high-ranking diplomats from various nations, which visited Auroville on Friday, gained a first hand experience of the international township’s vision of human unity and sustainable community living.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press note, the delegation comprising prominent figures in the fields of diplomacy, global business and trade undertook a tour of Auroville’s iconic landmarks and were introduced to innovative environmental projects aimed at boosting sustainability in the region.

The delegation included Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkiye; Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador, Embassy of Suriname; Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius; Alexander, representative of Embassy of Belarus; Mazin Al Masoudi, Head of League of Arab States Mission; Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia; Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho; Gabriel Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia; Mahmoud Abdullah Alghani, High Commissioner of North Macedonia; Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner, Fiji; Solobodan Uzunov; Ambassador, Embassy of North Macedonia; and K.L. Ganju, Standing Government Counsel, Union of the Comoros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the team also had Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson and Rakesh Asthana, executive head, Corporate Affairs, Religare Enterprises Ltd., and Gaurav Gupta, founder-president, Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTCI).

Apart from participating in a meditation session within the Matrimandir, the “soul of Auroville”, the dignitaries also surveyed the Matrimandir Lake, a project inspired by The Mother, that aims to boost groundwater levels in the surrounding villages by developing a 30-foot-deep, 100-foot-wide lake, Auroville said.

K. Swarnambika, Auroville Foundation Deputy Secretary, gave an overview of The Mother’s vision for the international township.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.