Delegation led by Chief Minister meets Union Ministers in Delhi

PUDUCHERRY

17 November 2020 23:37 IST

Narayanasamy discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory

A delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Ministers and the Home Secretary to highlight a range of issues pertaining to the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy and Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla over two days in New Delhi.

GST compensation

Mr. Narayanasamy raised the issue of GST compensation pending for the last seven months and extension of schemes funded by World Bank and the Project Implementation Agency.

Advertising

Advertising

The territorial administration was eligible to get around ₹700 crore as GST compensation.

The World Bank-assisted tsunami rehabilitation projects are lagging behind because of disruption in work due to varied reasons, including lockdown restrictions, it was pointed out.

The Chief Minister had also raised Lt. Governor’s decision to refer to the Centre, the Cabinet decision to provide 10% reservation to government school students in medical admissions in private medical colleges, with Union Health Minister and Home Secretary.

The Centre has agreed to favourably consider the Cabinet decision, provided it would not create any hurdle in implementing the Central quota.

The Chief Minister has assured the Health Minister to address the concerns of the Centre while implementing 10% reservation.