Delegation calls on Chief Minister, Ministers

May 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member delegation from Modern Pythian Games, led by secretary general of International Pythian Council Bijender Goel, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials in the last two days to explore the possibility of holding the first National Pythian Games, National Pythian Award and Disabled Cricket League in Puducherry.

The government has in-principle agreed to host the event. The event would see the participation of around 1,000 to 10,000 artists, players and officials, a release from International Pythian Council said here.

