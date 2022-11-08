Puducherry

Delegates at consultative meeting on job creation discuss regulatory compliances, infrastructure and investment

Secretary, Industries, P. Jawahar participating in a consultative meeting organised by Industries Department.

Around 80 delegates attended a consultative meeting on ‘growth and job creation’, organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

A release from the Department said a detailed discussion was held on subjects such as minimising regulatory compliances, infrastructure and investment and thrust on MSMEs. The meeting was held to get feedback for the second conference of Chief Secretaries.

Secretary, Industries and Commerce, P. Jawahar, Secretary, Housing, Kesavan, Director of Industries Yasam Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, Deputy Director, Industries, V. Mohan Kumar, Chairman of CII, Puducherry Sureender were among those who participated in the discussion.


