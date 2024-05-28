Delay in settling crop insurance claims hurting farmers: Water users’ association

The Bangaru Vaickkal Neeradhara Kootamaippu, a water users’ association has expressed concern over the inordinate delay in settlement of crop insurance to farmers even after the timely submission of claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

In a letter addressed to Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, V. Chandrasekhar, president of the Association, said that the PMFBY scheme has been in effect in Puducherry since Rabi 2020-21. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is the nodal agency and had directed farmers of Puducherry region to register for crops like Paddy for Kharif (Sornavari) and Rabi (Samba) season as per the scheme guidelines.

Accordingly, over 8,000 eligible farmers had registered under the scheme by submitting the applications through the Uzhavar Udhaviyagams (Farmers Help Centres), the offices of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

“During the cropping season, between November 18 and December 10, 2021, heavy downpour damaged the crop resulting in poor yield. The claims have not been settled despite the surveys being completed on time and farmers intimating their losses. Though more than two-and-a-half years have passed, the affected farmers are yet to get crop insurance. Though repeated appeals were made to the authorities concerned, the insurance company has failed to settle the indemnity claims,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar pointed out that the contract with the National Insurance Company had ended on March 31, 2023 with respect to all notified crops, except banana. However, the indemnity claims pertaining to Samba season, 2021 have not been settled so far.

The authorities have also failed to upload the details of indemnity claims pertaining to the season in the Department’s portal. As a result, farmers are unaware about the claim amount as it varies based on the yield data. The claim data should be published online and the Puducherry government should immediately intervene and ensure that the insurance claims of the aggrieved lot are settled at the earliest.