Delay in holding exams at Puducherry arts and science colleges has put students’ admissions, careers at risk: Association

July 10, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is also the Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, to take steps to ensure semester exams for students studying in arts and science college in the Union Territory are held on time, from the next academic year.

In a memorandum addressed to Ms. Soundararajan, the president of the Association, V. Balasubramanian, said an inordinate delay in holding the semester examsfor students of 14 arts and science colleges affiliated with Pondicherry University had put the admission prospects of over 10,000 students in jeopardy.

While the admission process in higher educational institutions in neighboring Tamil Nadu and other States was on the verge of completion, Pondicherry University had just announced the semester examinations scheduled to begin from July 12.

“The University has delayed the conduct of exams by nearly two months due to the apathy of its officials. The results of the semester exams are expected to be declared only by August. By this time, all admissions in other universities and higher educational institutions would be over,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.

As a result, students may have to lose one year. Other universities, especially foreign-based institutions would not wait for Pondicherry University’s results, he added.

The Association condemned the University management for toying with the careers of scores of students by delaying the conduct of exams. It urged the Lt. Governor to intervene and ensure semester exams are held on time from the next academic year.