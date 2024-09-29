Degrees, research awards presented at PIMS on Graduation Day

Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a unit of the Madras Medical Mission, conducted the Graduation Day ceremony for undergraduate (2018 batch) and postgraduate medical students (2020 batch) recently.

Vikram Mathews, Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, the chief guest distributed the certificates to 162 undergraduate and 45 postgraduate students.

In his convocation address, Dr. Mathews motivated the students to treat the patients with compassion and empathy citing the example of Dr. Ida S. Scudder, founder of CMC Vellore.

He also advised the budding doctors to spread positivity in the community through selfless care.

Renu G’Boy Varghese, PIMS director-principal presented the students for graduation.

Medical Superintendent Peter Manoharan administered the Hippocratic Oath to the UG students.

Arun Kurian Joseph, chairman, PIMS Management committee, felicitated faculty members who published research articles in high impact journals.

Anil J. Purty, Registrar, presented the college annual report highlighting the achievements in academia, research, patient care and extra-curricular activities.

S. Keerthigaa was awarded gold medal for the best outgoing student. K. Viswesh and A. Dhanashree received gold medals for best all-rounder and best sports person respectively. In all, 13 ICMR STS (short-term studentship) and 23 PIMS STS awards for research were presented to undergraduate students.

George Thomas, PIMS general manager; R. Sivaa, deputy co-ordinator, Medical Education Unit, Nishanth Rajan; Vice-Principal (UG) and P. Stalin, Vice-Principal (PG & Research); Sujatha MP, Deputy Vice-Principal (UG), and Aparna Muraleedharan, Deputy Vice-Principal (PG & Research) were present.