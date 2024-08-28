GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Degrees given to 366 candidates at SBV convocation

Published - August 28, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University presented medals of excellence at a convocation of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth recently.

K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University presented medals of excellence at a convocation of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Degrees in medicine and dentistry were presented to 366 candidates at the recent convocation ceremony of institutions of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

On the occasion, K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai, who was chief guest, gave away 19 medals of academic excellence including Shri. Gurucharan Das Endowment Medal for the best PhD Scholar, the Dr. Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in DM Cardiology, the Dr. Surendiran Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in II MBBS and the Sri Managovinda Parija Endowment Medal for excellence in Overall MBBS.

Addressing the gathering, he advised graduates to fully capitalise on the facilities provided to them and exercise ethics driven patient care related services.

SBV Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan presented degrees to graduates of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences.

He also awarded degrees to 12 doctoral scholars and 2 postdoctoral (DM, MCh.,) scholars.

SBV Vice Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, presented a progress report which touched upon the various facets of Health Professions Education at SBV. Ashok Kumar Das, Dean, Academics, SBV administered the pledge to the graduates.

Registrar A.R. Srinivasan and Joseph Philipraj, Head, Department of Urology, MGMCRI participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.