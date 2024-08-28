Degrees given to 366 candidates at SBV convocation

Degrees in medicine and dentistry were presented to 366 candidates at the recent convocation ceremony of institutions of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

On the occasion, K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai, who was chief guest, gave away 19 medals of academic excellence including Shri. Gurucharan Das Endowment Medal for the best PhD Scholar, the Dr. Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in DM Cardiology, the Dr. Surendiran Adithan Endowment Medal for excellence in II MBBS and the Sri Managovinda Parija Endowment Medal for excellence in Overall MBBS.

Addressing the gathering, he advised graduates to fully capitalise on the facilities provided to them and exercise ethics driven patient care related services.

SBV Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan presented degrees to graduates of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences.

He also awarded degrees to 12 doctoral scholars and 2 postdoctoral (DM, MCh.,) scholars.

SBV Vice Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, presented a progress report which touched upon the various facets of Health Professions Education at SBV. Ashok Kumar Das, Dean, Academics, SBV administered the pledge to the graduates.

Registrar A.R. Srinivasan and Joseph Philipraj, Head, Department of Urology, MGMCRI participated.