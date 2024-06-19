GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Degrees awarded to engineering graduates

Published - June 19, 2024 06:50 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 876 graduates received their degrees at the Mailam Engineering College recently.

A total of 876 graduates received their degrees at the Mailam Engineering College recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Degrees were awarded to 876 graduates at the 19th Graduation Day celebration of the Mailam Engineering College (MEC) held recently.

The degrees were presented by chief guests Dillibabu Vijayakumar, senior scientist, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Bengaluru; and P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space, Bengaluru.

The college management also felicitated one gold medallist and 17 Anna University rank-holders. M. Dhanasekaran, MEC chairman and managing director, presided over the function. Narayanasamy Kesavan, MEC Board of Management secretary; D. Rajarajan, treasurer; D. Nila Priyadharshini, Pro-Chancellor, Takshashila University; S. Senthil, MEC Director; R. Rajappan, Principal; and S. Ganesan, HoD/ECE; were among those who addressed the students.

Heads of various departments, faculty and parents participated in the function.

